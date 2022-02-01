Notice of Candidacy: Dear Residents of Prowers County,

Prowers County Courthouse

I, Judy Wittman am announcing my candidacy for re-election of Prowers County Treasurer/Public Trustee.

I have enjoyed serving the great people of Prowers County and it is my desire to continue serving in this capacity.  Over the last three years, I have gained invaluable experience in my role as Treasurer/Public Trustee.  I will continue to do my best to earn your support and confidence.

Although I am registered as a Republic, I would be honored to serve every resident in Prowers County.  Please vote for me in upcoming election.

Sincerely,
Judy Wittman
Prowers County Treasurer and Public Trustee
301 S Main Street, Ste 200
Lamar, CO  81052
719-336-808
719-336-7232(fax)
jwittman@prowerscounty.net

