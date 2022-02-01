Notice of Candidacy: Dear Residents of Prowers County,
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2022 | Comments 0
I, Judy Wittman am announcing my candidacy for re-election of Prowers County Treasurer/Public Trustee.
I have enjoyed serving the great people of Prowers County and it is my desire to continue serving in this capacity. Over the last three years, I have gained invaluable experience in my role as Treasurer/Public Trustee. I will continue to do my best to earn your support and confidence.
Although I am registered as a Republic, I would be honored to serve every resident in Prowers County. Please vote for me in upcoming election.
Sincerely,
Judy Wittman
Prowers County Treasurer and Public Trustee
301 S Main Street, Ste 200
Lamar, CO 81052
719-336-808
719-336-7232(fax)
jwittman@prowerscounty.net
