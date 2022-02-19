NATIONAL HEMP REPORT
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released its first Hemp Acreage and Production Report today. The hemp survey collected information on the total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp in the United States. The following are the US highlights:
2021 Industrial Hemp Value $824 Million
2021 Industrial Hemp in the Open Value $712 Million
2021 Industrial Hemp Under Protection Value $112 Million
All industrial hemp: In 2021, the value of hemp production in the open and under protection for the United States totaled $824 million.
Industrial hemp in the open: Planted area for the Nation in 2021 for all utilizations totaled 54.2 thousand acres. The value of hemp production in the open for the United States totaled $712 million. Area harvested for all purposes in the open totaled 33.5 thousand acres.
Floral hemp in the open: United States floral hemp production grown in the open for 2021 was estimated at 19.7 million pounds.
Area harvested for floral hemp in the open in the United States was estimated at 16.0 thousand acres. The average yield for 2021 floral hemp in the open was estimated at 1,235 pounds per acre. The value of floral hemp grown in the open totaled $623 million.
Grain hemp in the open: National production of hemp grown in the open for grain in 2021 totaled 4.37 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for grain in the United States was estimated at 8,255 acres.
The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for grain was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for grain totaled $5.99 million.
Fiber hemp in the open: In 2021, production of hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 33.2 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for fiber in the United States was estimated at 12.7 thousand acres. The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for fiber was estimated at 2,620 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for fiber totaled $41.4 million.
Seed hemp in the open: Production of hemp grown in the open for seed in 2021 was estimated at 1.86 million pounds. Area harvested for hemp grown in the open for seed in the United States was estimated at 3,515 acres. The average yield for 2021 hemp grown in the open for seed was estimated at 530 pounds per acre. The value of hemp grown in the open for seed totaled $41.5 million. Hemp under protection: In 2021, hemp growers used 15.6 million square feet under protection for production. The 2021 value of
hemp production under protection in the United States totaled $112 million. Hemp clones and transplants grown under protection in the Nation for 2021 totaled 20.2 million plants. The value of hemp clones and transplants grown under protection totaled $23.8 million. United States production of floral hemp grown under protection was estimated at 310 thousand pounds. The value of floral hemp grown under protection totaled $64.4 million. Hemp grown under protection for seed totaled 4,059 pounds. The value of hemp
grown under protection for seed totaled $23.7 million. For a full copy of the Hemp Acreage and Production report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov. For state specific questions, please contact:
Colorado – William R. Meyer 1-800-392-3202
