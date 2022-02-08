Michael Leo Pollart – March 21, 1949 – February 4, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Michael Pollart will be held at 1:30 p.m. and Rosary at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with Father Steven Murray as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Valley Memorial Chapel in Holly, Colorado. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live online at www.valleymemorialfc.com/obituary/Michael-Pollart.
Michael Leo Pollart passed away February 4, 2022, at UC Health in Highlands Ranch, Colorado at the age of 72. He was born March 21, 1949, to Leo and Phyllis Pollart of Holly, Colorado. Michael was married to Beverly Pollart from August 30, 1986 until his death.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandchild, Macinzie Lehman.
Michael is survived by his wife, Beverly of the family home in McClave, Colorado; children, Brady (Christina) Pollart of Pueblo, Colorado, Malinda (Dennis) Lehman of Tribune, Kansas, Michelle Pollart of Lamar, Colorado, Laura (Chris) Dorr of Luke Airforce Base, Glendale, Arizona, David (Sandra) Peterson of Australia, and John Peterson of Lithia, Florida; grandchildren, Olivia Sams, Andrew Bregar, Hailee and Brayleigh Pollart, Paisley and Kyle Swope, Michael and Macie Lehman, Cason Pollart, Clara Dorr, Ralphael, Lewis, Craig, and Nicolas Peterson, Tristan and John Michael Peterson; siblings, Jerry (Paula) Pollart, Mary (Michael) Pirraglia, Cynthia Glynn, Andrew (Jill) Pollart, Bob (Tammy) Pollart , Joseph (Carol) Pollart, Anne (Kent) Owens, Charles (Sue) Pollart, Patricia (Greg) Smith, Larry Pollart, Christopher (Tonya) Pollart, and Matthew (Stacy) Pollart; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spreading Antlers Golf Course or Holly High School in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
