Manuel Magallanes-Lozano – March 23, 1954 – January 30, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Manuel Magallanes-Lozano will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church in Holly, Colorado with Father Steven Murray as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
Manuel Magallanes-Lozano was born on March 23, 1954 in Chihuahua, Mexico to Pedro and Romelia (Lozano) Magallanes. He passed away on January 30, 2022 in Westminster, Colorado at the age of 67.
Manuel was raised in Mexico and came to the United States in 1980 to work on farms in the Holly, Colorado area. He moved to Pueblo in 1984 before settling in Denver in 1987.
Manuel is survived by Judy Dela Cruz; six children, Victor, Jackie, Esther, Manuela, Margaret, and Pedro; father, Pedro Magallanes; seven siblings, Ramon, Jose, Victor, Cruzstella, Rosa, Carmen, Sally, and Liz; 13 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Romelia; son, Manuel; two infant granddaughters; one infant great granddaughter; two sisters, Cristina and Gloria.
