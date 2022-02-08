Joseph L. Bennett – May 28, 1960 – February 5, 2022
Memorial Services for longtime Lamar resident, Joseph L. Bennett will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Mike Schneider of Grace Fellowship in Lamar officiating.
Joe was born on May 28, 1960 to Wilbert and Mary (Chapman) Bennett and passed away at his home in Lamar on February 5, 2022 at the age of 61.
He is preceded in death by his parents, maternal grandparents Bill and Zula Chapman as well as his brother William Lee Bennett.
Joe is survived by his wife Georgene Bennett of the family home; daughters Aleena Scott of Pueblo West, CO and Shawntaya (Daniel) Isgar of Montrose, CO. Also surviving are his grandchildren Johnnie Elizabeth Estep, Malaki Scott, Selby Isgar, Nova Jean Isgar, Chevy Isgar and Ruxton Isgar as well as many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
