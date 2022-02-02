John Young – November 28, 1943 – January 29, 2022
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley resident, John Young will be held at a later date. Per John’s request cremation will take place.
John Young was born on November 28, 1943 at Kit Carson, Colorado to George Young and Bessie (Evans) Young of Kit Carson, Colorado and passed away on January 29, 2022 at the age of 78.
John spent most his life maintaining trucks. He had a successful business, John’s Truck Lube, before his early retirement.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Wilcox) Young; two daughters Prudy (Randy) Osborn of Wiley Co. and Wendy (Gerald) Licano; five grandchildren Tristen Osborn and (Holly), Candace Osborn and (Josh Flores), Whitney Licano, Raymond Licano, Amy Smith, seven great grandchildren Sariya Osborn, Katana, Taryn, Mason Licano, John Licano, Kaiah, Mylee; many Nieces, nephew and wonderful long term friends.
John is preceded in death by parents; George Young and Bessie (Evans) Young; brother Frank Young, sister in law MaryAnn Young, brother in law Leslie Rittgers and his father and mother-in-law Leroy and June Wilcox.
