Joe “Seff” Medina, Jr. – September 9, 1963 – February 5, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 08, 2022 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Granada, Colorado resident Joe Medina, Jr. will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Joe or “Seff” as he was known to his family and friends was born on September 9, 1963 in Syracuse, KS to Joe O. and Rosa (Granados) Medina and passed away at Colorado Springs on February 5, 2022 at the age of 58.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings; infant sister Georgia, George Medina, Hope Sanchez, Orlando Medina, Virginia Martinez, JoAnn Medina Smith and Pedro “Pete” Medina.
Joe is survived by his siblings Edward (Annette) Medina of Granada, Angel Medina of Bristol, Luis (JoAnn) Medina of Granada, Annabelle (Justin) Lundy of Lamar, Bart Medina and Sarah (Jorge) Correa all of Granada and Sisto Medina of Pueblo, CO. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles other relatives and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation of Colorado at 7853 East Arapahoe Court, #3100, Centennial, CO 80112 or through the funeral home office.
