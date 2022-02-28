J. Reyes Lira Argumedo – October 20, 1939 – February 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 28, 2022 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, J. Reyes Lira Argumedo will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation for Reyes Lira Argumedo will be held from 2:00 PM until 6:00PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Reyes was born on October 20, 1939 at San Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico to Jose Reyes Lira and Genoveva Argumedo and passed away on February 26, 2022 at the Bent County Healthcare Center in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his wife Antonia Lira-Aguilar, his parents, sons Luis Demetrio Lira and Hector Lira and brother Ambrocio Lira.
Reyes is survived by his children Irene (Jesus) Reyes of Lamar, CO, Pedro (Berta) Lira of Mexico, Frederico Lira of Lamar, CO, Consuelo Lira of Deerfield, KS, Jose (Laura) Lira of Lamar, CO, Jorge Lira of Lamar, CO and Jesus Lira of Ft. Worth, TX; seventeen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and his siblings Antonia Lira and Rosario Lira.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: