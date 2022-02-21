Elvira A. Gruenloh – May 3, 1932 – February 16, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial for longtime Lamar area resident Elvira Gruenloh will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Co-Celebrating the Mass will be Reverend Steven Murray and Reverend Joseph Lawrence. A Rosary Service will be held prior to the Mass at 1:30 PM with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. A Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Mrs. Gruenloh was born on May 3, 1932 at Bridgeton, Missouri to Frank and Johanna Gittemeier and passed away at her home with her family by her side on February 16, 2022 at the age of 89.
She is survived by her children Marvin (Alisha) Gruenloh of Lamar, Gail (Marvin) Koeller of Sheridan Lake, Gwen (Bob) Krum of Lamar, Terri (Dell) Hendricks of Tioga, TX, Bev (Brian) Wurst and Shirley (Russ) Anderson all of Lamar. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; Riley (Erica), Vincent (Victoria), Parker, Collette (Marcus), Lexi (Zeb), Korby, Luc (Trisha), Ryan (Leah), Megan, Bart, Ross, Cade, Jimmy, Tanner, Kameron (Sarah) and Hunter (Ashley). Eight great grandchildren; Cheyenne, Arabella, Jaime, Sarah, Jaxon, Charleigh, Layla and Madeleine as well as her sister Edith (Chester) Tesson of Florissant, MO, sister-in-law Mary Ann Pittman of Boulder, CO other relatives and friends.
Elvira is preceded in death by her husband James A. “Jim” Gruenloh, parents Frank and Johanna Gittemeier and two brothers Elmer (Vera) Gittemeier and James (Jeanette) Gittemeier and her brother-in-law Robert Gruenloh.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice or to St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
