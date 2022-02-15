Donald R. Koehn – November 9, 1938 – February 12, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Feb 15, 2022 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life will be held for longtime Lamar resident, currently of Cushing, Oklahoma will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday February 22, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow services at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Mr. Koehn will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Monday, February 21, 2022 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Don was born on November 9, 1938 at Enid, Oklahoma to Jacob Isaac and Anna N. (Regier) Koehn and passed away at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 83.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Isaac and Maria Koehn, Henry and Lena Regier, his sister-in-law Glenda Higbee and his father and mother-in-law Glenn and Irene Higbee.
Don is survived by his wife Linda Koehn of Cushing, OK; sons Terry (Kayla) Koehn of Lamar and Rex (Libby) Koehn of Cushing, OK. Also surviving are his granddaughters Sterling Koehn of Tulsa, OK and Lexy Koehn of Stillwater, OK as well as other family and a many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund or to the charity of one’s choice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
