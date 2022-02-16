COVID-19 Cases Declining in Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Feb 16, 2022 | Comments 0
The Prowers County Department of Public Health and Environment’s report for February 16, 2022, shows the seven-day average Test Positivity rate is currently 6.36% (goal is <5%). This is down from 13.73% last week and down from 19.26% from the January 26th report. There have been 47 cases reported in the past seven days and 99 cases in the past fourteen days.
- The CDC shortened isolation after a positive COVID-19 test to 5 days as long as a well-fitting mask is worn for days 6-10 with return to normal activities thereafter. For schools, stay in touch with your district for their current policy. Most support the option of returning to school after 5 days of isolation and wearing a well-fitting mask for the next 5 days.
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911.
The 30-39 age group leads the county with cumulative cases at just over 400, followed by the 10-19 and 20-29 age groups at approximately 375 apiece. There are 200 reported cases for those ten and under. The total number of cases for Prowers County is 2,678 compared to 2,631 from last week.
Filed Under: County • COVID-19 • Featured • Health • Media Release • Public Safety
About the Author: