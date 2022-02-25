Colorado State Patrol Releases 2021 Auto Theft Data to Help You Protect Yourself…And Others
Russ Baldwin | Feb 25, 2022 | Comments 0
(COLORADO) – If it feels like vehicle thefts have taken off recently (pun intended), recent data released by the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) suggests that feeling is accurate. Over this past year, more Coloradans than ever have experienced auto theft in one way, shape, or form personally. In their 2021 ATICC (Auto Theft Intelligence Coordination Center) Report, CATPA shows an 88% increase (36,932 cases) in motor vehicle thefts since 2017, and an 82% increase just since 2019. The top “most at risk”, stolen vehicles include the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Ford F series trucks.
One major factor for the increase can be attributed to owner apathy or complacency. Many owners leave their cars unlocked, spare keys inside the car, or even leave their car locked with the keys inside.
So why should this matter to everyone else? It’s the vehicle owner’s loss, right? Not quite. The victim of vehicle theft is not solely the owner. In many cases, stolen vehicles are used as the means to commit other crimes including drug use or sales, other thefts, armed robberies, burglaries, assaults, and homicides, among many others.
Have you ever heard the saying, “Drive it like you stole it?” What comes to mind? Auto thieves drive recklessly with willful disregard to other motorists, pedestrians and laws, speeding excessively, running traffics lights, cutting other vehicles off, passing on the shoulders, and attempting to elude law enforcement. Sometimes they crash causing injury to themselves and others. These driving behaviors are completely selfish and dangerous to everyone on the road.
Others may fall victim by purchasing a vehicle for what seems like a great deal, only later to find out it’s stolen, losing the newly purchased car and money they paid. If you’re purchasing a vehicle check out these TIPS to avoid becoming a victim.
Although auto theft reports are significantly higher, many of these could have been prevented by a partnership and commitment from the owner to not provide an easy opportunity. This is a multi-victim crime that aids other crimes. Everyone wants a safe place to live, commute, and play. Please do yourselves, your neighbors, co-workers, friends, and your other community members a favor. Take your keys and always lock your vehicle to bring these numbers down and make Colorado a safer place.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Law Enforcement • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: