Betty J. Pelley – January 15, 1932 – February 18, 2022
A Service of Celebration for longtime Lamar resident, Betty Pelley will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. It is Betty’s wish that everyone attending wear bright colorful clothing.
Visitation for Mrs. Pelley will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.
Betty was born on January 15, 1932 at Springfield, Colorado to Camet and Gladys (Cotton) Porter and passed away at the Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital in Eads, Colorado on February 18, 2022 at the age of 90 with her family by her side.
She is survived by her children Shawn (Deb) Pelley, Gary (Estelle) Pelley and Lori (Gary) Hammer all of Lamar and Jeff (Regina) Pelley of Parker. She is also survived by 10 Grandchildren,8 Great grandchildren her sister-in-law Dorothy Porter of Springfield, CO, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Richard “Dick” Pelley, her good longtime friend Lloyd Philpy, parents, her siblings; Lloyd Porter, Milton Porter and Marilyn Cogburn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Lamar Hope Center and/or Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
