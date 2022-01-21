Valentine “Val” Vallejos – March 31, 1940 – January 18, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 21, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Valentine Vallejos affectionately known to his family and friends as Val, will be held at a later date. Per Val’s request cremation will take place.
Val was born on March 31, 1940 at Lamar, Colorado to John S. and Mercedes (Perez) Vallejos and passed away on January 18, 2022 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Connie Rodriguez, Mary Wills, infant sister Margaret Vallejos and brother John F. Vallejos.
Val is survived by his wife Marcelle “Marcy” Vallejos of the family home in Lamar, CO; children Shawn (Erin) Vallejos of Arvada, CO and Melissa Vallejos of Lamar, CO; siblings Anna (Manuel) Fernandez of Colorado Springs, CO, Moe (Bonnie) Vallejos, George (Linda) Vallejos, Pat Vallejos and Robert (Connie) Vallejos all of Lamar; special nephew Robert Kohn as well numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
