To: The Citizens of Prowers County
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2022 | Comments 0
I, Jana Coen, would like to announce my candidacy for re-election to the office of Prowers County Clerk and Recorder. I have had the pleasure of serving the citizens and would like to continue in doing that. I am registered as a Republican and it’s my honor as Prowers County Clerk to serve all citizens equally as I have and will continue to do.
I pledge to continue to do my job in the most efficient and economic manner possible as well as serving this community to the best of my abilities.
You, the citizens of Prowers County have placed your trust in me and I would appreciate your support by re-electing me as Prowers County Clerk in the upcoming 2022 Primary and General Elections.
Sincerely,
Jana Coen
About the Author: