Timothy M. Martinez – January 6, 1985 – January 8, 2022
A Mass of Christian Burial for Timothy M. Martinez will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Victor Raj officiating. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Per family’s request, there will be no visitation.
Timothy “Timo” Martinez was born on January 6, 1985 in Las Animas, Colorado to Timothy and Bonnie (Maes) Martinez. He was the first New Year’s baby in Bent County that year. He passed away on January 8, 2022 at the age of 37.
Timo was raised in Las Animas, Colorado. He attended Las Animas High School and participated in basketball and golf. He worked as a dietician at the Bent County Health Care Center where he loved his work, co-workers, and residents. Timo also enjoyed fishing, grilling, listening to music, and sports, especially the Colorado teams. Most of all, Timo loved his daughters, Allyssa and Myah; his family and his dog, Gracie. He was a wonderful man and thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends. Timo will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Timo is survived by his daughters, Allyssa Martinez and Myah Martinez; mother, Bonnie Martinez; sister, Melissa Martinez (JJ Duran); nephews, Darius and Damien Baca; many other close relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy S. Martinez; wife, Jamie Smith; paternal grandparents, Margarito and Ramona Martinez; and maternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Maes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allyssa and Myah Martinez, in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
