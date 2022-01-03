Snow Relief for 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 03, 2022 | Comments 0
The long dry spell for precipitation came to an end, right at the tail end of 2021 with snow developing across the High Plains shortly after 11pm on Friday, December 31st. The snow continued through the New Year day, leaving an estimated average of from 3-4 inches of powder which will melt away as daily temperatures for the first week of the year are forecast to rise past the melting point.
The following is a five-year report on precipitation levels for our region including a six month breakdowns for levels in 2021:
|2017
|20108
|2019
|2020
|Jan-June
|July-Dec
|2021
|Springfield 0.05 NW
|20.81
|15.31
|12.47
|7.41
|5.60
|5.42
|
11.02
|
Walsh 5.4 SSW
|19.89
|15.06
|12.17
|7.74
|5.89
|6.64
|
12.53
|Campo 7.8 NE
|24.36
|20.05
|12.19
|8.35
|7.57
|6.05
|
13.62
|
Las Animas 8.1 NE
|18.72
|12.65
|8.89
|7.25
|6.37
|3.11
|9.48
|Eads 0.45 E
|21.27
|12.42
|16.15
|5.53
|9.26
|6.23
|
15.49
|
Burlington 0.58 NE
|23.62
|22.99
|17.31
|12.97
|12.09
|4.91
|17.00
|Trinidad 1.9 ENE
|25.06
|12.88
|17.31
|12.04
|13.23
|9.66
|
22.89
|
La Junta 1.0 S
|23.38
|9.93
|8.83
|12.08
|8.80
|2.94
|11.74
|Holly 0.1 ENE
|26.00
|19.26
|16.49
|9.21
|8.75
|9.50
|
18.25
|
Lamar 2.9 S
|23.09
|16.07
|13.35
|9.28
|9.21
|5.23
|14.44
|Wiley 0.3 S
|19.36
|12.50
|16.09
|9.25
|7.53
|4.15
|
11.68
Filed Under: Agriculture • County • Environment • Featured • Recreation • Weather
About the Author: