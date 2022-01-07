Ricky Allan Malone – February 1, 1956 – December 10, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 06, 2022 | Comments 0
Ricky Allan Malone, age 65, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at home surrounded by his family after a 4 year long battle of cancer. He was baptized on September 23, 2020.
Rick was born on February 1, 1956 to Don and Kay Malone in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The family moved to Idaho where Rick attended school. He returned to Fort Morgan in 1974 to help take care of his grandmother and finish his senior year graduating from Fort Morgan High School.
On June 25, 1985 Rick married Joyce Potthoff. Rick worked in the oilfield industry until 1989 and then went to work for Sterling Beef Company now Cargill as an operations supervisor. Then in June of 1999 he and his brother, along with the support of their spouses, took a leap of faith and started Do-Rite Remodeling & Construction. In 2002 they recruited the help of their younger brother Steve. Seeing another need in the community, in March of 2005 they started Do-Rite Powder Coating & Fabrication. Due to hard work and great work ethics both businesses are very successful.
In the first years of their marriage, you could find he and his family at the lake every weekend soaking up the sun and water skiing. As their four children, Mande, Kristopher, Jennifer and Kelsey, grew older weekends were spent helping with their 4-H projects, traveling to horse shows, the county fair and the Stock Show. Rick was a family man which was evident to all that knew him at the many gatherings of family and friends.
He is the proud papa of 9 granddaughters which he thoroughly enjoyed holding and nurturing them as babies. Weekends were spent watching cartoons, coloring, putting puzzles together, playing in the pool, driving around the canal looking for Yetis, watching them show their 4-H animals at the county fair, and taking them all on vacation.
Rick would make any event fun with is quick witt. He would light up the room when he walked in. He was a very strong and proud person. He was so knowledgeable about anything and everything. It was amazing the facts he knew allowing him to carry on a conversation with anyone about anything. He never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Malone of Fort Morgan; daughters, Mande Young of Berthoud, CO , Jennifer Malone (Dakota Rivera) of Wiggins; Kelsey Malone and his son, Kristopher Malone of Fort Morgan, 9 granddaughters, his mother, Kay Malone of Hansen, ID, brothers Dwayne (Diana) and Steve (Marylin) of Fort Morgan, his sister Ruby Thomas of Kimberly, ID, many nieces and nephews, and very special friends Rod and Vicki Malone of Eden, ID.
Rick was proceeded in death by his father, Don Malone, and grandparents, Ralph and Alice Clasey.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 28th.
