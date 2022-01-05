Prowers County Public Health and Environment COVID-19 Update for January 5, 2022
The PCPHE Department notes the seven-day average Test Positivity rate is 4.87% (goal is <5%). This is down from 8.49% last week. There have been 19 cases in the past seven days and 58 cases in the past fourteen.
The majority of the cases in Prowers County are in the 30-39 years of age bracket at just over 300, followed by those ages from 60-69 at just under 300 and that is followed by the 20-29 age bracket at approximately 250 persons. There are 150 cases for those children ten years and younger.
ISOLATION AND QUARANTINE
- The CDC shortened isolation after a positive COVID-19 test to 5 days as long as a well-fitting mask is worn for days 6-10 with return to normal activities thereafter. We are expecting statewide guidance in the next day or two on how to do this in schools as none of our local districts are requiring masks.
TREATMENT
- Discuss with your provider as some treatments are not effective against omicron. There are local treatments available and oral therapies are available in the state in very small quantities.
TESTING
- FREE community testing for all is available at High Plains Community Health Center Monday through Friday at 11:00AM. If you think you may have COVID-19, have been exposed or require testing for any reason, call public health directly at 336-8721 to schedule. If you are having severe symptoms such as significant trouble breathing, etc. call 911. The state is renewing its contracts to continue this availability at least through February 2022.
- FREE testing is also provided by the state at the Community Building from 9:00AM-2:00PM on Tuesdays and Lamar Community College on Thursdays from Noon to 5:00PM. Although not required, preregistration is encouraged. For more information see: AffinityeCareColorado.com
- Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule!
- Vaccines are available for ages 5 and up!
- All Coloradans 16 and older are now eligible for boosters!
- If you received Pfizer for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose as soon as 5 months after your second dose of vaccine
- If you received Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose as soon as 6 months after your second dose of vaccine
- If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose as soon as two months after your first dose. Your booster should be Pfizer or Moderna.
As of 01/03/2021, 47.8% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine per the data. This is unchanged from the previous report.
