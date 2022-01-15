Nieves Ybarra – August 5, 1927 – January 11, 2022
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar resident, Nieves Ybarra will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, January 22, 2022 with Reverend Joseph Lawrence as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at the church at 9:30AM with Rita Ybarra reciting. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Per Nieves’ wishes cremation will take place.
Nieves was born on August 5, 1927 at Lampasas County, Texas to Nicolas and Porfiria (Ramirez) Pachicano and passed away on January 11, 2022 in Brighton, Colorado at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Selco Ybarra, her parents Nicolas and Porfiria Pachicano and children Angelita Ybarra, Maria Ybarra, Louis Ybarra, Jessie Ybarra and Julian Ybarra.
Nieves is survived by her children Joe Ybarra, David Ybarra, Johnny (Charlotte) Ybarra, Anita (Carlos) Sierra, Esther (Eduardo) Ybarra and Margie (Russell) White; twenty-seven grandchildren and forty great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
