Lucy Lucero – September 30, 1939 – January 15, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 17, 2022 | Comments 0
A Memorial Service for Lucy Lucero will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Friends Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Diane Hutson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Lucinda Lucero, known to most as Lucy, was born on September 30, 1939 in Las Animas, Colorado to Jose G. Lucero and Cleo Kenyon. She passed away at her home on January 15, 2022 at the age of 82.
Lucy enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, and cooking. She loved her grandchildren and treasured the time they spent with her. Lucy was a member of the Friends Church and a past member of the Civic Club.
Lucy is survived by her children, Mike Zamora of Las Animas, Colorado, Becky (Mark) Rollins of Canon City, Colorado, Paula Zamora (Phillip Baca) of Canon City, Colorado, Elizabeth (Joseph) Montoya of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Michele and Eva Lopez of Denver, Colorado, Nicklas Trujeque, and Jacob Villareal of Albuquerque, New Mexico, siblings, Pat (Ken) Quaney of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Juanita Alvarez (Nic Pacheco) of Las Animas, Colorado; and Margret (Robert) Mestas; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marcella Saldana; brothers, Anthony Kenyon and Paulie Trujillo.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Church either directly or in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: