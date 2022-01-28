LUB Notes Electric Sales Revenue, Approves Expenditures for Repairs
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2022 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh told the Lamar Utility Board during its January 25th meeting, sales of electricity through December 2021 were down 0.94% compared to the same period last year and residential sales were off 0.54% in the same period. Irrigation sales were off 22.67% for 2021 and commercial/industrial sales were up 1.63%. He said these areas comprise 96% of total system sales.
He also noted the Board is accepting applications for the 2022/2023 scholarship program which is available to Lamar, Wiley and McClave high school seniors. This year’s topic is, “Discuss the impact of distributed generation installation on the power grid. Discuss how you envision the electrical grid of the future.” The scholarship application is available online and has been forwarded to each school’s guidance counselor. The deadline for applications to be returned is April 15, 2022 with the winners to be announced on May 6th. Hourieh said he studies various areas of interest regarding electrical power supplies before he develops the scholarship questions. He also mentioned that the candidates will have to do some research on this year’s topics.
The Utility Board approved $272,352.64 in purchase orders out of a total of $295,573.31 which included $18,151 for a 2017 Ford Edge and $90,790 for upgrades to the city’s distribution system. The board also authorized payment of $319,372.80 in monthly bills. Stella Jones was selected supplier of 45, 40-foot red cedar power poles at the low bid of $42,206. The shipment will take approximately five weeks. Another bid of $49,668.49 was accepted from Western United for a variety of line material hardware for stock inventory. This shipment is expected to arrive within six weeks.
The board also approved purchasing a used, electric-powered forklift for $18,890 compared to $32,600 for a new one. Roof repairs to the former boiler area of Unit 6 at the power plant and the machine shop was also approved at a cost of $48,836. Both are budgeted items.
By Russ Baldwin
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Utilities
About the Author: