Linda Jane Holloway – February 12, 1942 – January 26, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 28, 2022 | Comments 0
A graveside service for longtime Lamar resident, Linda Holloway will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar with Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Per Linda’s request there will be no visitation.
Linda was born on February 12, 1942 at Pueblo, Colorado to Lawrence “Jack” and Clara (Fillmore) Nicholson and passed away on January 26, 2022 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 79.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law Donna and Joe Ybarra, brother Bill Nicholson, grandson-in-law Rob Brooke and great-grandson Blake Armstrong.
Linda is survived by her husband Larry Holloway of the family home in Lamar, CO; children Dean (Kathy) Holloway of La Junta, CO; Kathy (Leo) Lucero and Cynthia Holloway all of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Tara Bailey, Summer Peery, Joey Lucero, Tausha Armstrong and Tyler Holloway; great-grandchildren Braxton Brooke, Parker Peery, Kohlston Lucero, Ryder Lucero, Easton Byrd, Saige Bailey and one on the way Emrie Armstrong. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Nicholson as well numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
