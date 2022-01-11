Lamar Council Discusses Cobblestone Hotel Project
The Cobblestone Hotel, set for groundbreaking later this year on North Main Street, requested moving the proposed sewer line from under the hotel to a position closer to Main Street which avoids the building completely. During the January 10th council meeting, City Public Works Director, Pat Mason, explained the city had considered refurbishing the sewer line in its present location as, at the time, they weren’t completely certain on which part of the lot the hotel would be located. The cost of the refurbishing project, $25,000, would be approximately the same incentive price the city had agreed to and any cost over that would be borne by Cobblestone Hotel Development. “Either way, the city will be obligated for only $25,000,” noted administrator, Rob Evans. The city will have complete construction oversight on the project which will now position the hotel on the middle of the lot, said Mason. Pending a change to the contract language, the council tabled approval pending an inclusion of the sewer line move and authorization of the $25,000 payment.
Abigail Ross, a Lamar High School student and member of the Prowers County Youth Council, outlined some 2021 projects completed by the students including construction of three mini-lending libraries built at Willow Creek Park, the Pocket Park and in Granada. “We have had about 3,200 books taken out of the libraries,” she explained while highlighting some other activities from the previous year. Ross and Matt Biszak, advisor for the Council reiterated their request for a waiver of city fees for use of some municipal areas such as the community building or North Gateway Park. Biszak said Lamar has about 14 students in the Council, while the entire county sports close to 100 students on board from other schools.
The Lamar Redevelopment Authority, after some discussion, approved a 20% contribution to Great Plains Security LLC at 407 South Main Street in Lamar. An initial funding cost for window improvements of $2,925 had been discussed, but increased structural costs put the project in at $47,160, far above the estimated cost of $14,629. The Authority agreed to fund the 20% request of $9,432.
As part of an annual contract agreement for purchasing aggregate materials through the coming year, the council approved material bids for All Rite Paving and Redi Mix and Brannon Sand and Gravel, formerly Prowers Aggregate. The city makes annual purchases on an as-needed or seasonal buys.
The council approved a request to apply for scholarship funds by Morgan Alba, Community Development Director. The funds will be used to offset expenses for a February conference covering required procedures to develop historic districts in Colorado communities. There is $12,000 available in funding which is being parceled out on a first-come/first-served basis. This falls into Lamar’s Main Street development program.
Krystan Foulk became Lamar’s latest police officer. The oath of office was administered by Mayor Kirk Crespin, while Krystan’s father looked on, later pinning her with her officer’s badge. In other action, administrator Evans noted he’ll buy the coffee for those who show for his future Wednesday morning informal discussion sessions. “We’ll meet each Wednesday at rotation locations as long as there’s no conflict with other council sessions. I want this to be an opportunity for residents to talk with me about matters of concern to them. It’s a good way to get know one another and find out what’s on the public’s mind and find answers for them.” The next meeting will be January 19th at 7am at McDonalds and the meeting on the 26th will be at Dunkin Donuts. He also noted the Lamar Chamber of Commerce will observe its 100th anniversary with its annual banquet on Friday, January 28th at the Lamar Eagles Lodge.
Mayor Kirk Crespin said he’s continuing his municipal outreach program into 2022 and met recently with Las Animas Mayor Scott Peterson. “We discussed downtown improvement projects for both communities,” he explained and said that he and administrator Evans will hold a future meeting with the newly elected La Junta Mayor and Rick Klein, city administrator. “We have plans to get together with mayors in Granada, Wiley and Holly as well,” he said. Crespin got an informal ‘thumbs up’ from the council on an idea to make use of Urban Renewal Authority funds to explore a ‘ready to rent’ project which would be used to help fund refurbishing empty storefronts along Main Street for future office or business rentals.
