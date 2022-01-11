Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Ending 2021 on Strong Note

The City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue report showed a healthy finish to 2021 with city sales tax for November up 13.48% for a gain of $39,275.40 over the same period last year and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 17.51% for a gain of $55,244.53.  Total collections were at $315,485.48 for 2020 and $370,730.01 for 2021.

Year to Date collections were up 13.21% for the 2021 year for a gain of $491,592.36.  Use Tax collections were up 38.73% for a gain of $129,827.80.  Other collections posted a gain of 161.53%, comparing 2021 to 2020 for added revenue of $30,682.14 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 15.99% YTD for a gain of $652,102.30 over 2020.  Collections for the year were $4,729,064.09 compared to $4,076,961.79 for 2020.

Grocery Store sales tax revenue fell off for 2021 compared to 2020 out of the 12 retail sales categories listed by the city.  All others posted increases:

 2019 2020

2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 161,119 160,775

175,353

Building Materials

 139,999 154,746 180,952
Apparel and Dept Stores 1,190,047 1,267,251

1,314,134

C-Stores & Gas Sales

 195,902 204,609 233,924
All Business/Electricity 214,090 220,646

319,460

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 18,937 22,125 25,395
Grocery Stores 272,816 316,230

308,066

Hotels/Motels

 152,952 148,893 162,699
Liquor Sales 102,458 110,068

116,425

Manufacturing

 14,641 17,587 38,959
Other Retail/All Other 723,520 764,848

1,045,106

Restaurants

 388,804 382,339

443,256

