Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Ending 2021 on Strong Note
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2022 | Comments 0
The City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue report showed a healthy finish to 2021 with city sales tax for November up 13.48% for a gain of $39,275.40 over the same period last year and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 17.51% for a gain of $55,244.53. Total collections were at $315,485.48 for 2020 and $370,730.01 for 2021.
Year to Date collections were up 13.21% for the 2021 year for a gain of $491,592.36. Use Tax collections were up 38.73% for a gain of $129,827.80. Other collections posted a gain of 161.53%, comparing 2021 to 2020 for added revenue of $30,682.14 and Total Sales and Use Tax collections were up 15.99% YTD for a gain of $652,102.30 over 2020. Collections for the year were $4,729,064.09 compared to $4,076,961.79 for 2020.
Grocery Store sales tax revenue fell off for 2021 compared to 2020 out of the 12 retail sales categories listed by the city. All others posted increases:
|
|2019
|2020
|
2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|161,119
|160,775
|
175,353
|
Building Materials
|139,999
|154,746
|180,952
|Apparel and Dept Stores
|1,190,047
|1,267,251
|
1,314,134
|
C-Stores & Gas Sales
|195,902
|204,609
|233,924
|All Business/Electricity
|214,090
|220,646
|
319,460
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|18,937
|22,125
|25,395
|Grocery Stores
|272,816
|316,230
|
308,066
|
Hotels/Motels
|152,952
|148,893
|162,699
|Liquor Sales
|102,458
|110,068
|
116,425
|
Manufacturing
|14,641
|17,587
|38,959
|Other Retail/All Other
|723,520
|764,848
|
1,045,106
|
Restaurants
|388,804
|382,339
|
443,256
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Economy • Featured
About the Author: