Karen Merrill – October 9, 1967 – January 9, 2022
A memorial service for former longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, currently of Colorado Springs, Colorado will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Karen’s request cremation will take place.
Karen was born on October 9, 1967 at Lamar, Colorado to Gerald W. and Virginia Rose (Hays) Truitt and passed away on January 9, 2022 at the Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 54.
She is preceded in death by her father Gerald W. Truitt and sister Sara Truitt.
Karen is survived by her children Briana (Joe Murphy) Merrill of Colorado Springs, CO and Chris (Marisa Casarez) Merrill of Lamar, CO; grandchildren Teigen Sena, Brocc Merrill and Journee Merrill and her mother Virginia Truitt of Lamar, CO. She is also survived by her siblings Peggy Saldana of Lamar, CO, Deon (Susan) Truitt of Cotopaxi, CO and Marla Truitt of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
