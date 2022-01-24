GREETINGS to the PROPERTY OWNERS of PROWERS COUNTY
I wish to inform you, the property owners, and citizens of Prowers County of my decision to seek re-election to the office of Prowers County Assessor.
“Indebted to the Past and Obligated to the Future”.
I am “Indebted” to the citizens of Prowers County for the trust and confidence they have placed in me in the past, and “Obligated” to serving the property owners of Prowers County in the same professional capacity that I have since first being elected. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than serving others. And service is what the Assessor’s Office of Prowers County provides the property owners of this wonderful county.
My tenure of service to the citizens has seen many changes in the Prowers County Assessor’s Office and throughout the state of Colorado. Numerous new procedures have been initiated by the Colorado Constitution, Colorado Revised Statutes, and implemented by the Department of Property Taxation. It is demanding to keep up with all the changes in the property valuation system and I, along with my wonderful staff, have met those demands. The gratification comes from knowing that this office has complied with those changes, and have met the challenges.
Major changes to the methodology used to value agricultural lands are being addressed as I write this letter. I have taken a stand against the Colorado Property Tax Administrator in the past and will do so again should new procedures and mythologies be introduced that might “harm” you, the property tax payer.
Many of the fluctuations that have physically transpired in the office have led to increased performance, enhanced public service and lowered budgets, which translates to less tax payer’s dollars to operate the Assessor’s office. When I first began my service as your assessor, the office staff was comprised of 12 full-time employees. Today, we perform the greatly increased duties of the office with only three full-time employees. Almost all of our information is now on-line, including aerial photography, at:
- prowerscounty.net/government/assessor/index.php
During my term of office, I have served as President of the Colorado Assessors Association, as well as Chairman of numerous committees, including the Agricultural Committee and am currently the Chairman of the By-Law Committee, a position I have held for approximately 20-years. I pledge to continue being a leader in the property tax system of this state, helping to assure a fair and equitable distribution of value, especially in rural Colorado.
It has been an honor and a privilege serving the property owners of Prowers County. I hope and pray you will allow me the opportunity to continue in that service for the next term of office.
Humbly,
Andrew B. Wyatt
Prowers County Assessor
