Good Citizens Recognized by DAR
Russ Baldwin | Jan 20, 2022 | Comments 0
Good Citizen winners are (Left to Right) Alea Wittler, daughter of John and Trina Witter, Vilas High School; Alayah Meltabarger, daughter of Tucker and Patricia Meltabarger, Springfield High School; Rochelle Casey, daughter of Donny and Maegen Casey, Walsh High School; Rhealie Rittgers, daughter of Robert and Jacqueline Rittgers, Eads High School; Kaitlin Baca, daughter of Leslie and Jamie Baca, Granada High School; and Chloey Palmer, daughter of Nick (Brooke) Palmer and and Amber (Josh) Cole. Not pictured are Shalee Billings, daughter of Travis and Brianna Billings, Campo High School; and Maggie Chase, daughter of Del and Lori Chase, McClave High School.
The eight area students were honored Saturday, January 8, 2022 by the Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Lamar at the Lamar Community Building. They each received a Good Citizen pin and certificate along with a delicious breakfast buffet.
The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools that are in good standing with their State Boards of Education. The student selected as the school’s DAR Good Citizen by the high school staff must have the qualities of dependability (which includes truthfulness, loyalty, and punctuality); service (which includes cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others); leadership (which includes personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility); and patriotism (which includes unselfish interest in family, school, community and nation) to an outstanding degree. Each one of these area students exemplifies these qualities.
The Daughters of the American Revolution also offers a scholarship contest along with the DAR Good Citizens program. This year’s winner of the scholarship contest was Rhealie Rittgers from Eads High School. She won $100 from the Fort William Bent Chapter. Her application along with the winning essay was advanced to the state level where Rhealie could win $250 and a special state DAR Good Citizens pin and certificate if chosen. The judges were not affiliated with DAR.
The national winner will be invited to Washington, D.C. to attend DAR Continental Congress and will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, an inscribed silver bowl, and certificate. Each of the eight national division winners will receive a cash award in the amount of $500.
City of Granada • City of Holly • City of Lamar • City of Wiley • College • Education • Events • School • Youth
