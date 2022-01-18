Elda I. McKinnis – May 15, 1955 – January 14, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 18, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Eads, Colorado resident, Elda I. McKinnis will be held at a later date. Per Elda’s wishes cremation will take place.
Elda was born on May 15, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado to Ervie James and Juanita M. (Greene) Reeves and passed away on January 14, 2022 at her home in Eads with her family by her side following a long battle with cancer, at the age of 66.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Juanita M.G. Reeves and Ervie Reeves; brothers Vernie and Ben Reeves; sister Viola Schnalt; son Mike Reeves; grandson Christopher Gordon and her in-laws Virginia and Frank McKinnis.
Elda is survived by her husband Chester McKinnis of the family home in Eads, CO; children Bobbi Lord and Juanita Hammer both of Eads, CO; grandchildren David (Alecia Weaver) Reeves of Kinder, LA, Chelsea (A.J. Bolin) Crosby of Eads, CO, Layla McPherson of Eads, CO, Kailyn Londo of Colorado Springs, CO, Rylan Londo of Eads, CO and Mathias Reeves of Alexandria, LA; great-grandchildren Waylon Bolin and Jai Bolin of Eads, CO. She is also survived by her sister Velma Buxton of Scott City, KS and sister-in-law Phylis Galimore of Pueblo, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
