Domingo Duran Jr. – February 22, 1957 – January 9, 2022
Russ Baldwin | Jan 12, 2022 | Comments 0
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 and Rosary at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Victor Raj officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Domingo Duran Jr. was born on Feb 22, 1957 in Las Animas, CO to Domingo and Frances (Villa) Duran. He passed away on January 9, 2022 in Las Animas at the age of 64.
Domingo grew up chasing his older siblings around everywhere they went. Domingo, also known as “Boy” to his family and friends, loved to go fishing at the City Pond. He also loved to build model cars. You could see Domingo riding his bike around town everywhere he went. Domingo had a boisterous voice that would scare his little nieces and nephews which made him laugh.
When he was older, he worked at the Las Animas Housing Authority as the groundskeeper. He also worked at Bents Fort Inn as a dish washer. During this time, he had his only son, Jeremy who he loved with his whole heart.
Domingo is survived by his son, Jeremy Neil; long-time partner, Patricia Neil; brother, Charlie (Deloris) Duran; sisters, Ruthann (Gary) Lewis, Henrietta Medina, Theresa Swisher, Trinidad Tyler (Olivero), Cecelia Jaramillo; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Domingo and Frances Duran; siblings, Joe Duran, Josephine Gonzalez, Maria Garcia, Guadalupe Palacio, Janie, Martinez, Victoria Rodriquez, Virginia Carberry, John Perez, and Dennis Duran; brothers-in-law, William Medina, Larry Swisher, and David Jaramillo; and his niece who he adored, Patricia Swisher.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
