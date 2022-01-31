Beatrice Frances Luehring (Herrera) – September 3, 1953 – January 20, 2022
Beatrice Frances Luehring (Hererra), 68 passed away on January 20, 2022 in Loveland, CO. She was born September 3rd, 1953 in Walsenburg, Co. She had retired, but loved spending as much of her time as she could with her family. She is survived by her husband Dennis and her children; Manuel Hernandez, Josie Janz (Son in law, Wallie, Granddaughters Madeline and Marie) and Joe Luehring (Daughter-in-law Angel) all of Loveland. She is also survived by many siblings, nieces and nephews. Those who knew her knew she was a stickler for what she thought was right and would fight for it till the end. She will be truly missed.
