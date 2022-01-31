Ann E. Bogner – July 20, 1938 – January 27, 2022
Ann E. Bogner was born on July 20, 1938 in Las Animas, CO to Joseph and Mary Elizabeth (Pope) Purvis. She left this world peacefully on January 27, 2022. Ann was a proud lifelong Las Animas resident, living only 5 years away from her beloved home. She attended college in Boulder for three years where she met her loving husband of 45 years, Lou Bogner. They married in Denver and moved to Durango where Lou taught school for two years before moving back to her hometown.
Ann is survived by her two daughters, Linda Balerio (Jeff) of Pueblo, CO and Karen (Brad) Foos, happily retired and traveling the U.S.; three granddaughters, Ashley Balerio (Kimber) of Las Animas, CO, who were her companions, friends, and roommates for the last 6 months, Dayna (Justin) Zeiler of Smithfield, VA, and Maggie Foos of Denver, CO.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou Bogner, and her parents, Joe and Elizabeth Purvis.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas, CO. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
