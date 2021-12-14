Valerie Sandoval – October 16, 1965 – December 10, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 14, 2021 | Comments 0
Mass of Christian Burial for Valerie Sandoval will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado with Father Victor Raj officiating. Interment will follow at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Valerie Ann Sandoval, known to most as Val, was born on October 16, 1965, in Lamar, Colorado to Charles Peter and Magdalena Stella (Lucero) Sandoval. She went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2021, in Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 56.
Val was the oldest of six children. She attended Las Animas Schools graduating in 1985. It was here where she met her grade school sweetheart, Joseph Montez. In their 45 years together, they raised their two children, children, Joshua and Lerrisa. Val took great pride in being a mother to her children and taking care of her family. Her granddaughters were her pride and joy.
Val is survived by her husband, Joseph Montez; son, Joshua (Karmen Carter) Sandoval; daughter, Lerrisa (Kenneth Cortinez) Sandoval; daughter-in-law, Renee Sandoval; siblings, Carla Sandoval, Brenda (Tom) Martinez, Cindy Sandoval, and Manuel (Michelle) Sandoval; grandchildren, Zuriah, Yazmine, and Breanna; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles P. and Stella Sandoval; brother, Stanley Sandoval; paternal and maternal grandparents; and niece, Daniella Sandoval.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: