Toys for Tots – Ready to Wrap Up 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 21, 2021 | Comments 0
Darlene Lopez and her crew of volunteers are preparing for the final stage of their annual task of collecting toys for tots for the Christmas season.
Because Christmas falls on a Saturday this year, the pick-up date for 2021 will be Thursday, December 23rd at the Toys for Tots building at 500 West Beech Street between 9am and 11am.
Volunteers spent the past week collecting all the toy donations from the drop off boxes around Lamar and compiling and sorting them at the Toys for Tots headquarters.
Contact Darlene Lopez at 688-0167 for additional information.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • County • Featured • Holiday • Youth
About the Author: