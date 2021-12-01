Santa Claus is Coming to Town
The Lamar Rotary and Interact Clubs are sponsoring a fun event, their traditional Kid’s Christmas with Santa Claus on Saturday, December 11th from 11am to 2pm at the Enchanted Forest on East Beech Street.
The kids will enjoy their visit with Santa and his pet reindeer, Rotar, take a free train ride, enjoy hot chocolate, courtesy of Brew Unto Others and the first 250 kids will receive a goody bag to go. Bring your camera, take a memorable picture of your child with Santa and have some holiday fun!
