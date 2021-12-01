Roxana Lavern Darnell – September 16, 1951 – November 29, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 01, 2021 | Comments 0
Roxana Lavern Darnell, 70 of Las Animas, CO went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2021. Roxana was born on September 16, 1951, in Las Animas to Bob and Rosella Smith. She was the oldest girl of eight siblings: three brothers and five sisters, as well as two half-sisters, two half-brothers, and a stepbrother.
Roxana grew up south of Las Animas, where her love for horses grew. She attended Woodrow School until 5th grade when her family moved to the Winter’s place on Road 8 and she received her first bottle of perfume from Freddie. Her family then moved to their home on Highway 101 where she lived until marriage. She started dating Freddie in 1972 and they married on March 3, 1973. They moved to Freddie’s property shortly after. They welcomed Ferlin in 1976, Rebecca in 1979, and Sara in 1982.
Her first love was for her family, but mostly her grandkids. She loved her horses, Elvis, John Wayne, and camping. Roxana loved to listen to Freddie sing for the past 49 years.
Roxana is survived by her husband, Freddie Darnell of the home; son, Ferlin (Janelle) Darnell of Amarillo, TX, daughters, Rebecca (Zach) Diggs of Concho, AZ, and Sara (J.T.) Bain of Ashland, OK. Grandchildren, Alaina and Ty Diggs, Mattie, Mollie, and Maccie Bain; sisters, Connie (Richard) Harris of Las Animas, CO, Anita Kuhn of Cheraw, CO, Sherri Kerr of Lamar, CO, Crystal (John) Martinez of Colorado Springs, CO, Lori (Brian) Palmer of Pueblo West, CO, and brother, Bret (Buffy) Smith of Las Animas, CO; half-sisters, Tammy (Marvin) Ingraham and Julie (Joe) Thomas; half-brothers, Shannon Smith, Will (Caby) Smith; step-brother, Brian Smith; brothers-in-law, Eddie Darnell of Lakin, KS, Jimmy (Donna) Darnell of Syracuse, KS, and Robert (Ruth) Darnell of Las Animas, CO; special kid, Jackson Mitchell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert “Bobby” Smith and Howard Arthur Smith; and parents-in-law, Walter and Lyda Darnell.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery Elder Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: