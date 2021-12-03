Robert Aaron Brooke – January 30, 1975 – November 22, 2021
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Robert Aaron Brooke will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Mike Schneider of the Wiley Community Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Robert was born on January 30, 1975, at Chanute, Kansas to Robert Jay and Francene Ann (Hess) Brooke and passed away on November 22, 2021, at his home in Lamar at the age of 46.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Francis Hess and Violet Hess-French, paternal grandparents Joe and Joyce Brooke, aunt Cynthia Hess and uncle John Brooke.
Robert is survived by his son Braxton Aaron Brooke of Lamar; parents Jay and Francene Brooke of Lamar, sister Candice Brooke and niece Brooke Seib both of Overland Park, KS, mother of Braxton Tara Bailey of Lamar, aunt and uncle Eli and Richard Hess of Wichita, KS as well as numerous family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Braxton Brooke College Fund in care of the funeral home office or Braxton Brooke at Fellowship Credit Union.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
