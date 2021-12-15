Rick Wollert – September 13, 1956 – December 11, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Rick Wollert will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Rick’s request cremation will take place.
Rick was born on September 13, 1956 at Lamar, Colorado to Vernon and Mildred (Stout) Wollert and passed away on December 11, 2021 at his home in Lamar with his family by his side at the age of 65.
He is preceded in death by his father Vernon Wollert and his brother Kerry Wollert.
Rick is survived by his wife, Debra Wollert, children Travis Wollert of Brock, TX, Ryann Wollert of Lamar, CO, Katie Palmer of Greeley, CO, Ross Wollert of Lamar, Kelcy (Lane) Greiman of Torrington, WY and Taryn Wollert of Lamar; grandchildren Dillon Jara, Austin Jara, Tatum Milenski, Avery Wollert, Landry Wollert, Easton Palmer and Graceyn Greiman; mother Mildred Wollert; siblings Gary (Janette) Wollert, Mike (Gretchen) Wollert, GayLynn (Garry) Robinson, Jo (Terry) Weimer, Dawn Klipfel, Mark (Kathy) Wollert and Kent (Cheryl) Wollert as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
