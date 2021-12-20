Ricardo Fernandez Jr. – October 14, 1965 – December 17, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 20, 2021 | Comments 0
Ricardo Fernandez Jr., known to most as Nino or Rick, was born in La Junta, Colorado on October 14, 1965 to Ricardo Sr. and Tomasita Fernandez. He passed away on December 17, 2021, in Denver, Colorado at the age of 56.
Rick was raised in Las Animas, Colorado and graduated from high school in 1985. Rick then enlisted in the United States Navy in 1987. He served four years in the Navy on the USS Jarrett. Touring Singapore and stationed in San Diego, California, Rick served in the Persian Gulf War in 1991.
Rick had a love for shooting pool. He was a loving, caring, giving, and respectful man. Rick loved his family more than anything, especially his mother.
Rick is survived by his parents; two brothers, Vidal (Brandy) Fernandez and Armando (Darlene) Fernandez of Las Animas, Colorado; sons, Richard, Victor, and Kenneth Fernandez of Oregon, and Ricardo Fernandez III of Las Animas, Colorado; eight nephews/nieces, five great nephews/nieces; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rick will be held at 9:30 a.m. and Rosary beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery with Military Committal Rites provided by American Legion Post #6 and V.F.W. Post #2411.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado 81054.
