Prowers Journal Annual Year-in-Review, May 2021

Russ Baldwin | Dec 28, 2021
May 2021 Year in Review
City Administrator Leaving to Pursue New Career Path
Stephen Kil has announced his resignation from his position as Lamar’s City Administrator, effective as of the close of business on May 19, 2021.
The Mayor, City Council and staff members have expressed their appreciation to Steve for his immediate impact on city operations for the 14 months that he served as Administrator.
Mr. Kil said, “I realize that I have been employed by the city for only a short time, but the relationships I have built will be with me for the rest of my life. It’s hard to articulate what a pleasure it has been working with City Council and staff members. I have found the City Councilmembers and the City staff to be professional and welcoming. I can honestly say that I will genuinely miss everyone.”
The Mayor and City Council have begun the search for a new City Administrator with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, and anticipates that they will find another great leader for our community.
2021 Lamar Days was a Crowd-Pleaser
“If it hadn’t been for the rain on Friday night!”, this year’s Lamar Days Celebration might have been a perfect event for the community.
No exact numbers were kept for the attendees on Saturday at Willow Creek Park, but to all appearances and the line of parked cars surrounding the events on the main road and side streets, people were ready to get out and enjoy this annual event, delayed by one covid year. The spring storm curtailed the Street Dance on Friday night as well as the Cornhole contest but the traditional No Booze-Cruise around Lamar was underway well before the storm clouds opened up.
The Saturday parade took place under cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, but it didn’t deter the turnout as this year’s Zonta Royalty, Linda Hawkins and Jerry Bates, led the proceedings from the Safeway parking lot on East Olive Street to South Second Street and into Willow Creek Park. The annual honorees from the Lamar Welcome Center were Don Shelton and Mary Campos.
Council Approves Public Safety Board
The Lamar City Council, during its May 24th meeting, approved on first reading, Ordinance 1245, establishing an Advisory Board of Public Safety for the City of Lamar, Colorado. The board will have five members who will provide input on a “Review of certain un-resolved citizen complaints, after the proper internal administrative process has been concluded; recommend to the administrative staff certain policy changes, amendments, implementation of new policies, and capital purchases; provide a conduit to share the concerns and needs of both the citizens of the City and the police and fire departments and continue to promote communication, understanding and relationships between the police and fire departments and the public.”
Members will undergo a review process by the police and fire chiefs and city administrator will make recommendations to the Lamar City Council for an appointment. Members will serve four-year staggered terms, must be Lamar residents, undergo a background check, have an empirical understanding of police and fire operations, not be a member of those departments and will not receive any compensation for membership. They may be removed from the board for any reason the council deems sufficient and the council may appoint one of their own members or the city administrator to serve on the board.
City Council Proposes Building Registration Ordinance
The Lamar City Council discussed proposed Ordinance #1246 establishing a program to identify and register vacant residential and commercial buildings and to determine the responsibilities of owners of vacant buildings and structures; ensure the safety, structural stability and code complains and to speed the rehabilitation of the vacant buildings. The ordinance is intended to help prevent blight in local neighborhoods where these vacant buildings have been allowed to deteriorate, are not safe or secure and pose a health threat to the area. The council discussed at considerable length what they believed to be reasonable fees for the registering of the buildings and having the city monitor each site for each year the building remains vacant. Failure to register these buildings can result in various penalties for which an owner can be ticketed.
