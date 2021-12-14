Paula Jeanette Stover – December 14, 1947 – December 7, 2021
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Paula Jeanette Stover of Manzanola, Colorado, born in La Junta, Colorado, who passed away on December 7, 2021 at the age of 73, leaving to mourn family and friends.
She was predeceased by: her parents, Howard Johnson and Freda Johnson; and her friend Judy Hayden. She is survived by: her sisters, Patsy, Peggy Disney (David) and Pat Johnson; her husband Ed Stover (Chadwick); her children, Damon Stover (Stephanie), Jason Stover (Bella), Danette Ingland (Kevin) and Chauna Stover; her grandchildren, Timothy Roesies, DJ Stover, Breydan Stover, Jaryn Stover, Taylor Stover-Elam and Kolton Stover-Elam; her parents-in-law, Cheryl Grasmick (Daryl), Richard Stover (Mary), Pam Marroney (Jerry) and Lisa Walton (Delmore); and her friends, Bonnie, Doug Hume, Jonie Jimenez and Gordy Hayden. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 2pm at the First Christian Church (CO-207 & S. Park St, Manzanola, CO 81058).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Manzanola First Christian Church or Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care.
