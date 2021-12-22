Luis A. Ortiz, Sr. – February 15, 1975 – December 22, 2021
A mass of Christian burial for longtime Colorado City, Colorado resident, Luis A. Ortiz, Sr. will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Steven Murray officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30 AM at the church with Deacon Allan Medina reciting. Interment will follow at the McClave Cemetery in McClave, Colorado. The family is requesting that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
Visitation for Luis will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Luis was born on February 15, 1975 at Syracuse, Kansas to Michael and Shirley Lucille (Gomez) Ortiz and passed away on December 22, 2021 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado at the age of 46.
He is preceded in death by his mother Shirley Ortiz; infant brother Stewart Avery Ortiz; paternal grandfather Bob Ortiz and maternal grandparents Pete and Tillie Gomez.
Luis is survived by his wife Tina Ortiz of the family home in Colorado City, CO; children Luis A. (Emily) Ortiz, Jr. of McClave, CO, Alyssa (Trent) Soll and Jaxon Ortiz all Colorado City, CO; grandchildren Kenli Ann Soll and Gracie Lou Jane Soll; father Michael Ortiz of Bristol, CO and paternal grandmother Lola Ortiz of Granada, CO. He is also survived by his siblings Chris (Stacey) Ortiz of Colorado City, CO, Elizabeth (Brad) Hainer of Bristol, CO and Sarah (Eric) Settles of Lamar, CO as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
