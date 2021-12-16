Lester Eugene Eye – October 28, 1948 – December 12, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 16, 2021 | Comments 0
Per Lester’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lester donated his body to science through Science Care.
Lester Eugene Eye was born in Maquoketa, Jackson County Iowa to Lester and Phyllis (Shirley) Eye on October 28, 1948. He moved with his family to Amarillo when he was 14. With respect and honor Lester proudly served his country in the Army with a tour in Vietnam. He received Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Army Commendation Medal. He spent time with brother Gary doing concrete work in Iowa, landed back in Texas – Dumas. He moved to Lamar in 1972 and worked for Jon Littler at L&R machine shop then for Jon at W.H.O Manufacturing from 1976 til retiring, he ran a mean lathe. Jon & Linda were like family to him & their son Jon close like a brother. He was loved by all who knew him. Lester enjoyed fishing, bowling (countless years on leagues) watching football & analyzing the teams with his brother Gary, playing his gaming systems, a good western, music, karaoke & some cold ones while grilling, playing games or kicking back with friends.
Lester was called by the lord on Sunday December 12, 2021 from the comfort of his home in Lamar at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandra Doty DeWitt.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Eye of the family home; his daughter Angela Eye & Grandson Dexter of Lamar; stepdaughters Tanya (Russell) Ramos – their sons Steven Ramos & James Carles of Lamar and Paula Carles (Jose) of Springfield; his brother Garlyn and his wife Nancy Eye of Maquoketa, Iowa and sisters Sharon and husband Larry (Zeek) Henderson of Amarillo, Texas, Brenda and husband Eddie Watson of Stinnett, Texas and Carol Hodgden of Menahga, Minnesota as well as numerous nieces & nephews and countless friends.
Sincere gratitude to Cassie/Peacock for the humility & grace shown. Much respect to Lamar Area Hospice.
