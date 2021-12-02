Lamar School District RE-2 High School Logo Committee Nomination Information
Russ Baldwin | Dec 02, 2021 | Comments 0
December 1, 2021
In response to SB21-116 Concerning the Prohibition of American Indian Mascots in Colorado Schools, the Lamar RE-2 Board of Education conducted a community meeting in July. At that meeting a timeline for the adoption of a new logo for Lamar High School was shared. While SB21-116 is currently being challenged legally, the Board agrees we need to honor the timeline by seating a committee by January 15, 2022 who will then make a formal recommendation to the Board by March 1st, if necessary. It is possible that no change will be required, yet with only a handful of months before the original SB21-116 deadline of June 2022, time is of the essence.
Therefore, we will be using a nomination form to collect names of those interested in participating on the committee. An open invitation is extended to any interested community stakeholders. Students, staff, parents, alumni and community members are encouraged to apply.
Over the course of the next six (6) weeks the process of selecting members from the nominations will take place. This is important work as our logo provides a common label for all students, alumni, and faculty―it creates a sense of belonging. Our school logo unites everyone under one image,
makes everyone feel included and connects students to each other and to the school. Our logo should generate excitement and inspire loyalty from parents, alumni, athletes, middle schoolers, and kindergarteners.
Please use the following link to nominate yourself or someone you know for consideration. https://bit.ly/LHS_logo Timeline of important dates:
1. Wednesday, December 1, 2021 – nominations open
2. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – nominations close
3. January 3-7 – committee member selection
4. January 10 – Board of Education approval of committee members
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Education • Events • Featured • Hot Topics • Media Release • School • Youth
About the Author: