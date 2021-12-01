Heck Phillips – February 15, 1938 – November 18, 2021
Harold Lee Phillips, known to most as Heck, passed away on November 18, 2021, in Holly, Colorado at the age of 83. He was born on February 15, 1938, in Benkelman, Nebraska to Vernon and Clara Mae (Elam) Phillips.
Heck was a member of the Odd Fellows Holly Lodge 144, Elks, UPDPC, Varmint Hunters, CRFA, and NRA as well as Community Calvary Worship Church.
Heck is survived by his wife, Marilyn Phillips; daughter, Barbara Cullop (EW Thomas); son, Wayne Phillips (Shyree); brother, Don Phillips (Helen); 10 grandchildren; Kelley Hazen (Chad Sheridan), Heather Stewart (Billy), Rafe Cullop, Ryan Phillips (Misty), Kimberly Cline, Courtney Dowell (Austin), Katie Phillips, Paige Tarin (Alex), Blake Ridgeway (Jessica), Drew Ridgeway, and Papas boy Luke; 10 great grandchildren; Dusty Simon (Erin), Karina Weisenhorn (Chris), Alyca Rushton (Logan Bate), Tyler Rushton, Jaxen Trusty, Kandess Mills, Brock Mills, Haxden Mills, Jordan Phillips, Rylee Phillips, and Lucas Cline; 2 great-great grandchildren, Elayna Simon and Brody Simon; as well as many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lawrence Phillips; first wife, Mary Steward Phillips; and son, Marvin Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Fire and Ambulance or Lamar Area Hospice in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
