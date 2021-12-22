Guadalupe Ybarra – August 11, 1943 – December 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Dec 22, 2021 | Comments 0
On 14 December, at the age of 78, Guadalupe Ybarra was reunited with his beloved wife, Elizabeth, in eternal rest.
Guadalupe, known to most as Lupe, was born on August 11, 1943 in Eagle Pass, TX to Juan and Ramona (Crioyos) Ybarra. Lupe was the fourth child of five siblings. Lupe arrived in Colorado as a young seasonal farmworker. While in Colorado, he met and married his best friend, Elizabeth. They celebrated 56 years of marriage and raised four daughters. Lupe has 9 grandchildren and two great grandchildren who were the absolute apple of his eye and every beat of his heart.
Lupe worked for the Las Animas School District and retired after 33 years of dedicated service. His love for Columbian Elementary School and the children who passed through was undeniable. Lupe also had a great passion for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing all over Colorado. He enjoyed preparing his garden every year and sharing his harvest with neighbors and friends.
He is survived by his four daughters, Sandra Ybarra of Pueblo, Colorado, Audrey (Joseph) Taylor of San Antonio, Texas, Monica (Joe Nunez) Ybarra of Las Animas, Colorado, and Lupe Martina (Michael) Woodall of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 7 grandsons, Jason Ybarra, Joey Ybarra, Joseph Taylor III, Adam Ybarra, Jakob Taylor, Brendan Taylor and Jordan Woodall; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Taylor and Lexcina Woodall; and two great grandchildren, Tysan Ybarra-Minjarez and Aspen Brewer; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, Godchildren, comadres, compadres, and dear friends.
Lupe was preceded in death by his parents, Ramona and Juan Ybarra; wife, Elizabeth Ybarra; brother, Raul Crioyos; and sisters, Manuela Rodriguez, Delores Landa, and Mercedes Ibarra.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Horber Funeral Chapel. Inurnment will follow in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery.
Memorial may be made in Lupe’s honor to Columbian Elementary School in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, PO Box 431, Las Animas, CO. 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: