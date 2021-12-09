Eads is Recipient of Preservation Grants Awarded Across Colorado
DENVER — Dec. 8, 2021 — History Colorado announces a newly completed State Historical Fund (SHF) grant round that provides more than $7.2 million in grant funding for preservation efforts across the state. These awards leverage $4 million in matching funding provided by grant applicants and their community partners to exceed a total of $11 million in initial impact funding. Every $1 million spent on historic preservation in Colorado leads to $1.03 million in additional spending, 14 new jobs, and $636,700 in increased household incomes across the state.
Beyond significant economic stimulus, SHF awards provide important social and community benefits by enhancing environmental sustainability, fostering community pride and resilience, and protecting priceless cultural resources.
These improvements take place amid stark inequities in historic preservation in Colorado and nationally. As of 2020, only eight percent of the properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places relate to underrepresented communities and/or women nationwide, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Only two percent relate explicitly to Black history. Here in Colorado, of the approximately 1,500 properties in this state listed by the National Register, less than five percent are directly related to the history of women, LGBTQ+, and historically underserved BIPOC communities.
“We have witnessed the powerful benefits catalyzed by our State Historical Fund across Colorado,” said Dawn DiPrince, History Colorado Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer. “I am proud of the steps History Colorado is taking to ensure that the power of preservation is realized by all of our Colorado communities. This work is essential to building a vibrant and equitable Colorado future.”
Highlights from this grant round include:
American Legion Hall; $236,918, Eads — This American Legion Hall, a National Register site, project is spearheaded by Kiowa County, which will now move onto a second phase of revitalization of this community building. It will address the exterior and interior of the building to bring it one step closer to seeing renewed life as the center for large community gatherings. Community centers play an important role in the social and cultural life of rural communities. Projects like this add to the vitality and resilience of rural Colorado.
Since 1981, historic preservation projects in Colorado have created over 27,000 jobs and generated a total of nearly $3.9 billion in direct and indirect economic impacts, adding $2.2 billion to Colorado’s GDP. The SHF estimates it will award at least $500,000 in its next mini-grant round targeted at smaller statewide preservation projects. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to view important dates and guidelines for the next round, learn how to submit a Letter of Intent, and apply for grants before the February 1st deadline via historycolorado.org/state-historical-fund. A full list of projects funded through this round as well as other projects previously funded by the SHF can be found on the website.
