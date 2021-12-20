Drought Persists and Deepens across South Central and Southeast Colorado
Drought Information Statement, December 19, 2021
SYNOPSIS:
November of 2021 was a very warm and dry month across most of south central and southeast Colorado, as well as the state as a whole, with November of 2021 coming in as the 3rd warmest and 11th driest November on record in Colorado. Despite a good dose of mountain precipitation over the past week, the persistent dry and warm weather experienced from the late summer through the fall has allowed for drought conditions to persist and deepen across south central and southeast Colorado.
Extreme drought (D3) conditions are indicated across southern Baca County into extreme southeastern Las Animas County. Severe drought (D2) conditions are depicted across the rest of Baca County, southern Prowers County, southeastern Bent County and eastern portions of Las Animas County.
Moderate drought (D1) conditions are indicated across Kiowa County, the rest of Crowley County, central Las Animas County, Otero County, and the rest of Bent and Prowers Counties. More information about drought classification can be found at: droughtmonitor.unl.edu/About/AbouttheData/DroughtClassification.aspx
AGRICULTURAL:
The persistent warm, windy and generally dry weather has continued to dry out soils, with CPC soil moisture data, as well as short term (1 week and 1 month) and longer term (2 and 3 month) Evaporative Demand Drought Index (EDDI) data, indicating very dry conditions across much of south central and especially southeast Colorado.
HYDROLOGIC:
NRCS data indicated November statewide mountain precipitation was only 52 percent of median, as compared to 90 percent of median in November of 2020. This brings the statewide 2022 water year to date precipitation total to 77 percent of median overall, compared to 71 percent of median overall for 2021 water year to date precipitation.
In the Arkansas basin, November precipitation was 52 percent of median overall, as compared to 95 percent of median in November of 2020. This brings the Arkansas basin 2022 water year to date precipitation total to 57 percent of median, compared to 90 percent median overall for 2021 water year to date precipitation.
In the Arkansas Basin, water storage at the end of November came in at 90 percent of median overall, as compared to the 92 percent of median storage available at this same time last year.
NRCS data also indicated statewide snowpack was at 78 percent of median as of December 19th, 2021, with the Arkansas Basin coming in at 66 percent of median and the Rio Grande Basin coming in at 81 percent of median. Snow pack in Rio Grande basin saw an impressive increase over the past week, as December 1st snow pack data indicated the Rio Grande basin was at 35 percent of median overall at the end of November.
CLIMATE SUMMARY:
The average temperature in Alamosa for the past month of November was 35.0 degrees. This is 4.7 degrees above normal and makes November of 2021 the 2nd warmest November on record.
The average temperature in Colorado Springs for the past month of November was 45.9 degrees. This is an amazing 6.4 degrees above normal and makes November of 2021 the 2nd warmest November on record in Colorado Springs, just behind November of 1949 when the average monthly temperature was 47.4 degrees.
The average temperature in Pueblo for the past month of November was 45.3 degrees. This is 4.8 degrees above normal and makes November of 2021 the 8th warmest on record in Pueblo.
PRECIPITATION/TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK:
The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) outlook for the next week indicates better chances of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across south central and southeast Colorado, save for better chances of above normal precipitation along and west of the Continental Divide. The outlook for the rest of December, January, and February continues to indicate better chances for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across southern Colorado, with equal chances of above, below and near normal temperatures and precipitation across northern Colorado.
