COVID-19 Weekly Update from Prowers County Public Health and Environment-December 8, 2021
The seven day Test Positivity rate is 8.49% (goal is <5%). This is down from 9.07% last week. There have been 54 cases noted in the past seven days of which six had been vaccinated and 99 cases over the past 14 days of which 16 persons were vaccinated.
There have been 2,003 cases recorded to date, up from the 1,949 from the previous week. There have been 145 hospitalizations and 39 deaths in people who tested positive for COVID-19.
Antiviral oral medication will soon be available. Processes are underway to best determine eligibility for these therapies due to some people with certain conditions not being good candidates for the therapy.
VACCINE
- As of 12/06/2021, 47.5% of eligible Prowers County residents have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine. This number is lower than last week due to the addition of those age 5-11 added to the eligible population.
VACCINE CLINICS at PCPHE:
- Vaccine appointments are by appointment only. Call 336-8721 to schedule!
- Vaccines are available for ages 5 and up!
- All Coloradans 18 and older are now eligible for boosters!
You should get a booster dose if you:
- If you received Pfizer or Moderna for your first two doses you should receive your booster dose at least six months after your second dose of vaccine, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
- If you received Johnson & Johnson for your initial dose, you should receive your booster dose at least two months after your first dose, no matter what vaccine product you receive as a booster.
OTHER NEWS
- Omicron variant: 2 cases have been confirmed in Colorado. Both people had recent travel to Southern Africa. Much still needs to be learned about how serious this variant will be though, so far, it appears that boosted individuals should be well protected against omicron.
- New Federal travel rules: All air passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must show a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 1 day before travel to the United States. For other requirements visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- Masks continue to be required on all public transportation.
