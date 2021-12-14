City of Lamar October Sales Tax Revenue Report

Sales tax revenues for the City of Lamar continued to maintain a healthy increase with the October 2021 report for taxes collected in November.

City Sales Tax Revenue was up 15.89% for a gain of $45,244 over the same time last year with 2021 collections at $329,925.  Use Tax Revenue was up a slight 4.63% and Other Collections was up 1,259% although that translated to an improvement of $1,267.  Total Sales and Use Tax collections was up 15.35% for a gain of $47,727 over the same period last year for a 2021 total of $358,739.

Year to Date collections held firm for substantial improvements with City Sales Tax Revenue up 13.18% for a gain of $452,316, year to date over 2020 with 2021 collections posted at $3,883,629.  Use Tax Collections for the same period were up 37.35% for a gain of $112,285, Other Collections were up 150.23% for a gain of $28,255 and Total Sales and Use Tax Collections, year to date, were up 15.87%.  That marks an improvement over this time last year of $596,857 in sales tax revenue.  Collections for 2021 were at $4,358,334 compared to $3,761,476 for 2020.

Four of the twelve sales tax categories post year to date improvements among others including C-Stores and Gas Sales, All Business/Electricity, Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other.

 

 

2019

 2020

2021
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 144,797 148,970

161,016

Building Materials

 129,894 144,164 156,921
Apparel & Department Stores 1,083,515 1,161,735

1,204,397

C-Stores and Gas Stations

 180,145 188,327 214,835
All Business/Electricity 198,917 206,582

302,835

Furniture-Appliance-Electronics

 17,937 20,830 23,596
Grocery Stores 250,805 275,461

283,053

Hotels/Motels

 144,651 136,737 149,939
Liquor Sales 93,851 101,914

107,411

Manufacturing

 14,626 17,422 38,521
Other Retail/All Other 668,522 716,513

978,320

Restaurants

 356,945 354,312

409,118

