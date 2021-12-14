City of Lamar October Sales Tax Revenue Report
Sales tax revenues for the City of Lamar continued to maintain a healthy increase with the October 2021 report for taxes collected in November.
City Sales Tax Revenue was up 15.89% for a gain of $45,244 over the same time last year with 2021 collections at $329,925. Use Tax Revenue was up a slight 4.63% and Other Collections was up 1,259% although that translated to an improvement of $1,267. Total Sales and Use Tax collections was up 15.35% for a gain of $47,727 over the same period last year for a 2021 total of $358,739.
Year to Date collections held firm for substantial improvements with City Sales Tax Revenue up 13.18% for a gain of $452,316, year to date over 2020 with 2021 collections posted at $3,883,629. Use Tax Collections for the same period were up 37.35% for a gain of $112,285, Other Collections were up 150.23% for a gain of $28,255 and Total Sales and Use Tax Collections, year to date, were up 15.87%. That marks an improvement over this time last year of $596,857 in sales tax revenue. Collections for 2021 were at $4,358,334 compared to $3,761,476 for 2020.
Four of the twelve sales tax categories post year to date improvements among others including C-Stores and Gas Sales, All Business/Electricity, Restaurants and Other Retail/All Other.
|
2019
|2020
|
2021
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|144,797
|148,970
|
161,016
|
Building Materials
|129,894
|144,164
|156,921
|Apparel & Department Stores
|1,083,515
|1,161,735
|
1,204,397
|
C-Stores and Gas Stations
|180,145
|188,327
|214,835
|All Business/Electricity
|198,917
|206,582
|
302,835
|
Furniture-Appliance-Electronics
|17,937
|20,830
|23,596
|Grocery Stores
|250,805
|275,461
|
283,053
|
Hotels/Motels
|144,651
|136,737
|149,939
|Liquor Sales
|93,851
|101,914
|
107,411
|
Manufacturing
|14,626
|17,422
|38,521
|Other Retail/All Other
|668,522
|716,513
|
978,320
|
Restaurants
|356,945
|354,312
|
409,118
